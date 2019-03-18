Dubai ruler launches third round of Arab Hope Makers initiative

Under the umbrella of Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Arab Hope Makers are recognised for their humanitarian projects and initiatives that improve lives.

The initiative was first launched in 2017 to celebrate more inspiring philanthropic efforts that serve humanity and make a difference in societies

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the third round of the Arab Hope Makers initiative.

The largest of its kind in the region, the initiative was launched to celebrate more inspiring philanthropic efforts that serve humanity and make a difference in societies.

At the launch, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Every person has a capacity to give and a talent to invest in serving societies.

"Water drops make a river, and reigniting civilisations starts with giving. Creating hope will spark a new life in our region," he added in comments published by state news agency WAM.

Under the umbrella of Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Arab Hope Makers are recognised for their humanitarian projects and initiatives that improve lives, alleviate the suffering of those in need and empower marginalised groups.

Sheikh Mohammed said the initiative’s previous two editions proved that "the Arab world is home to thousands of inspiring unsung heroes and positive change makers".

He added: "Creating hope will help build a stable and prosperous future in the Arab world. It is of great importance to invest energies and capabilities in making a positive change and transforming challenges to opportunities for development and prosperity."

Arab Hope Makers is now open for individuals, teams and entities that improve lives through an initiative, service or volunteering programme in education, health, environment, culture, empowerment and community development.

Candidates can submit their stories of hope on the Arab Hope Makers website as part of the registration process that will continue for a month. The winner will receive the AED1 million award in recognition of their efforts and as financial support to develop and expand their humanitarian projects to impact more people.

Since its launch in 2017, the initiative has received over 152,000 applications from different parts of the world.