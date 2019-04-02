No UAE public holiday for Isra'a Wal Miraj 2019

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the holidays for this year will be in accordance with the UAE Cabinet's decree announced in early March.

Officials in the UAE have confirmed that there will be no public holiday this week for Isra'a Wal Miraj.

"In regards to the public holidays, they have been specified in the UAE Cabinet’s decree," the ministry said.

"The unified holidays aim to achieve harmony between the public & the private sectors."

"The unified holidays aim to achieve harmony between the public & the private sectors."

Earlier this year, the UAE announced that public and private sector holidays would be the same.

Workers in the UAE, both government and private sectors, previously received a public holiday for Isra Wa Al Miraj, but it was not included on the list of approved holidays. Also missing from the list is the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, which was also marked with a public holiday.

The holidays for the year, however, do include five days for Eid Al Fitr in June, which marks the end of Ramadan. The Holy Month is expected to start at the beginning of May this year.

The UAE Cabinet approves public holidays for the public sector for the years 2019-2020, and grants the private sector equal holidays. The decision aims at achieving a balance between the two sectors and supporting the national economy.

UAE holidays for 2019

- Eid Al Fitr (29 Ramadan-3 Shawwal / Dependent on moon. Likely to be Monday June 3 or Tuesday June 4)

- Arafah Day (9 Zul Hijjah / Dependent on moon. Likely to fall on a Saturday)

- Eid Al Adha (10-12 Zul Hijjah / Dependent on moon in August)

- Hijri New Year (1 Muharram 1441 / Dependent on moon)

- Commemoration Day (1 December)

- National Day ( 2-3 December)

UAE holidays for 2020

- New Year (1 January 2020)

- Eid Al Fitr (29 Ramadan- 3 Shawwal / Dependent on moon)

- Arafah Day (9 Zul Hijjah / Dependent on moon)

- Eid Al Adha (10-12 Zul Hijjah / Dependent on moon)

- Hijri New Year (23 August)

- Commemoration Day (1 December)

- National Day (2-3 December)