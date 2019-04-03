Saudi Arabia warns residents of excessive air conditioning

Power efficiency is among the main tenants of Saudi Vision 2030. Currently, about 38 percent of Saudi oil and has production is consumed domestically, primarily electricity production and the transportation sector.

The four-week campaign seeks to educate the public on ways to reduce dependence on AC systems

Saudi authorities have launched a campaign to warn local residents, private companies and government entities about the environmental and economic impact of excessive air conditioning, according to media reports.

According to Arab News, the four-week campaign from the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center will be conducted via billboards, newspapers, TV and social media platforms.

The campaign will seek to raise awareness about ways to reduce dependence on air conditions, which – along with a rapidly growing population – are a significant driver of energy usage in the kingdom.

