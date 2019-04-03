Five injured by Houthi drone attack on Saudi city

Royal Saudi Air Defence intercepts two drones launched by Houthi rebels towards the city of Khamis Mushait

The Royal Saudi Air Defence said on Wednesday that its systems had intercepted two drones launched by Houthi rebels towards the city of Khamis Mushait in the Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Press Agency reported that the drones were directed at densely populated civilian areas, and were intercepted and destroyed.

It quoted the official spokesman of the coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki S Al-Malki, as saying debris was scattered along two civilian areas, and resulted in injuring five civilians, among them a woman and a child.

Damages to some houses and four vehicles was also caused, he said, adding that Houthi militia continue to target civilians through hostile attacks emanating from Hodeidah Governorate.