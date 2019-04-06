Elie Saab to get star in Dubai's version of Hollywood's Walk of Fame

The star was presented to Elie Saab by Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar.

Star was presented to fashion designer as Emaar announced first partnership with Saab on its Emaar Beachfront project

Fashion designer Elie Saab will have a star in Dubai's walkable tribute to influencers from all over the world - similar to Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

The star was presented to him by Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar as he announced the company's first partnership with Saab on its Emaar Beachfront project in Dubai.

Alabbar described Saab as "the pride of the Arab world, and a fascinating international success story".

Dubai Stars in Downtown Dubai will initally be home to 400 stars and will be unveiled in October at an event to be attended by the 400 featured celebrities who will launch their respective star.

Dubai Stars will pay tribute to eminent personalities who have positively influenced the world through their work in various fields including music, film, art, architecture, sports, and literature as well as social influencers.

Dubai Stars at its completion will have over 10,000 stars, about four times the number of stars than Hollywood Walk of Fame and is expected to become one of the most-visited tourist attractions in the city.