UAE resident confirmed among those killed in Sri Lanka attacks

Sri Lankan security personnel keep watch outside the church premises following a blast at the St Anthonys Shrine in Kochchikade Colombo.

At least 290 people were killed in a series of blasts across Sri Lanka

A 60-year old UAE resident was among the nearly 300 people killed in a deadly string of terror attacks in Sri Lanka, according to local media reports.

P.S. Razeena was reportedly killed in a blast at Colombo’s upscale Shangri-La hotel hours after her husband left for the UAE.

Quoting a cousin, Gulf News reported that the couple – who were residents of Jumeirah Lake Towers - were in Sri Lanka to visit relatives.

“On Friday evening, they checked in[to] Hotel Shangri La. Her husband went back to Dubai this morning,” the newspaper quoted cousin Nazir Mohammed as saying on Sunday.

The newspaper added that Razeena was believed to have been in attendance at the hotel’s breakfast at approximately the time when the attack took place.

Another relative, Haris Beeran, told Khaleej Times that the family hopes to bring her remains back to Kerala in India, where she was raised.

“Her kids are in the United States and her husband is trying to fly back to Colombo to bring her back,” he said. “My father-in-law is shattered as he was the one to have last seen her last and dropped her to the hotel. It’s very, very tragic.”

At least 290 people were killed in the attacks, including 35 foreign nationals. Approximately 450 are believed to have been wounded.