Two Saudia crew members confirmed killed in Sri Lanka blasts

Saudi airline pays tribute to cabin manager and steward who are confirmed as victims of explosions that killed more than 300 people in Sri Lanka

Two crew members of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) have been confirmed dead after being caught up in the bomb attacks in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, Saleh bin Nasser, director general of Saudia, said Ahmed Zain Jafari, cabin manager, and Hani Othman, steward, died as a result of the explosions which have claimed more than 300 lives.

"Myself, the entire management team and all of the team members of Saudi Arabian Airlines are with very heavy hearts, filled with deep sorrow, as the airline confirms that two of its cabin crew members have passed away in the explosions," said Nasser in a tweet.

"Each have a long tenure supporting the airline. These two gentlemen whole-heartedly served their country and Saudia with great pride and loyalty.

"All of us mourn for Ahmed and Hani, who are our brothers for eternity and our hearts are filled with pain for the indescribable loss that their families are facing."

On Tuesday, devastated relatives collapsed into the arms of bystanders at memorial services as Sri Lankans mourned the worst violence since the end of a civil war a decade ago.

At least 310 people were killed after suicide bomb blasts ripped through three hotels and three churches as worshippers attended Easter services on Sunday.

On Tuesday, they were remembered with three minutes of silence that started at 8:30am, the exact time that the first of six bombs detonated.