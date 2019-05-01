Person who uploaded viral video of valet worker on car bonnet arrested, says Dubai Police

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the man, who works for a nearby hotel, attempting to prevent the woman from driving away.

Taking photos or videos of others is against UAE law and may attract a fine of up to $136,000 and a minimum of six months in jail

Dubai Police have arrested the person who recorded a video of a woman driving on Jumeirah Road with a valet worker sitting on the bonnet of her car.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the man, who works for a nearby hotel, attempting to prevent the woman from driving away. He claims that the women handed in the parking ticket of another car, as opposed to the Kia she was driving.

The woman, however, claims she gave him the correct ticket and paid the valet parking fare. They were both summoned by Dubai Police, alongside the person who recorded the video.

“It is strange behaviour from the two people and it was documented by another driver who was in the same location,” said Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of Security Media at Dubai Police.

“The video showed an Arab man (valet parking worker) sitting on a car’s bonnet being driven by an Arab woman, in an attempt by him to prevent her from driving the car in Bur Dubai area, endangering his and others’ life. The police also arrested the person who recorded the incident,” he added.

Taking photos or videos of others is against cybercrime law in the UAE as it counts as an invasion of privacy, and may attract a fine between AED150,000 ($41,000) and AED500,000 ($136,000) and a minimum of six months in jail.

Al Qasim urged the public to refrain from taking pictures or videos of others without their consent.

It is not yet clear what charges the three defendants will face.