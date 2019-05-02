Bill Gates praises Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for fight against polio

Abu Dhabi will host a fundraising event in November to raise money to finance the Microsoft co-founder's new initiative

Bill Gates has praised the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for his efforts in the fight against polio, as the Microsoft co-founder announced the launch of a new philanthropic initiative that aims to eradicate the disease.

"The world’s historic progress to #endpolio would not be possible without the strong commitment of partners like His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the UAE,'' Gates, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said on his official Twitter account.

Gates made the remarks as he announced the launch of the Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023 which aims “to end poliovirus transmission imminently, integrate polio programme resources into health and development programmes globally, and certify the world polio-free”.

The initiative aims to raise $4.2 billion to fund the programme and as part of the fundraising drive an event will be held in Abu Dhabi in November called the Reaching the Last Mile Forum.

