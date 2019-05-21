Expo 2020 Dubai completes petal-shaped thematic districts

Expo 2020 Dubai said more than 100 million working hours have now gone into developing the site, including the completion of all shell and core works.

All Expo 2020-led construction is on track to be completed in the year before gates open

Expo 2020 Dubai has completed another major milestone this week with the construction of its petal-shaped 'Thematic Districts' now complete.

Expo 2020 added that final building completion certificates have been received from Dubai Municipality, with all Expo-led construction on track to be completed in the year before gates open.

The districts, built by the UAE’s Al Futtaim Construction, have been landscaped with water and shading features and are now ready for fitout.

Designed by Hopkins and Partners, the Thematic Districts evoke old Dubai, with facades resembling traditional Emirati wind towers and walkways lined with flora indigenous to the UAE.

They form the largest built-up area of the site and include 86 low-rise buildings. Each district will be anchored by its own 'Thematic Pavilion' and connected to the central Al Wasl Plaza, set to be the next iconic structure of Dubai.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The completion of the Thematic Districts is a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering an exceptional Expo, including world-class design, as part of the UAE leadership’s vision to always achieve the highest standards and to show the world the spirit and creativity of our nation." The next major Expo 2020 construction milestone is the completion of Al Wasl Plaza’s massive domed trellis, which will act as a huge 360-degree projection screen and is scheduled for completion in June. The Dubai Metro Route 2020 extension, which will link Expo 2020 to the rest of the emirate, the three DEWA substations that will power the 4.38 sqkm site and other key water, sewage and telecommunications infrastructure, including the 2.2 km road network, have already been completed. Ongoing construction of the Thematic Pavilions, the Dubai Exhibition Centre, and Expo Village is progressing as planned.