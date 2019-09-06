Sheikha Latifa to lead Dubai's bid for global cultural hub status

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued directives to appoint Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The announcement supports Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to raise Dubai’s status as a global cultural hub.

“Assuming the leadership of Dubai Culture at the start of a new chapter in its development is an honour for me. I look forward to implementing a fresh strategy to firmly establish Dubai as a prominent cultural centre and a platform for fostering exceptional creative and cultural accomplishments locally, regionally and globally,” she said.

“We will work steadfastly to achieve Dubai’s ambitious vision for the future... we will present a new roadmap for the authority’s expanded role within a month. Working closely with our team, the authority’s leadership will develop a new strategic framework for consolidating Dubai’s role in the development of the UAE’s cultural landscape, in collaboration with various stakeholders, and enhancing the part played by the city in spurring innovation in the cultural sector,” she added.

“We have significant cultural assets that can support our efforts to exert a global influence. In the next phase, we will have a strong focus on enriching the local cultural and creative scene and nurturing the next generation of talent to enable them to draw on the experience of our most accomplished cultural personalities.

"We will also work to strengthen networks of cooperation with creative thinkers, thought leaders and accomplished professionals in the cultural field both within the UAE and across the world. The wealth of talent we possess will support us in achieving these goals,” Sheikha Latifa said.

In her previous role as vice chairman of Dubai Culture, Sheikha Latifa led many successful projects and activities, some of which included events aimed at raising the role of culture, arts, heritage and literature in society.