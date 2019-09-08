Mobile court resolves labour dispute in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Labour Tribunal has gone ‘on site’ to a labour camp in order to solve a dispute involving 320 workers.

The body, at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, used the ADJD Mobile Court, taking all legal procedures, from filing claims to issuing of judicial decisions on the dues of each worker separately, without the need for workers to approach the seat of the court.

The residences of workers will be transferred to another company, while tickets will be provided for workers wishing to return home.

According to a report by stage news agency (WAM), Musanada has enforced the court judgement ruling the liquidation of the defendant’s company bank guarantee.

In July the mobile court was involved in a wages dispute in Abu Dhabi and resolved an issue where workers complained about unpaid wages from their employer.