Revised UAE holiday list announced for the remainder of 2019

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a revised list of holidays for the rest of the year.
According to the latest announcement, Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) birthday falls on 12 of the Hijri month Rabi Al Awwal – most likely on Saturday, November 9.
Official Holidays in UAE pursuant to Cabinet Resolution No. (37) of 2019 pic.twitter.com/cxLOQU1uoi— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 8, 2019
Commemoration Day, which had previously been announced as Sunday, December 1, will now be observed on Saturday, November 30. While National Day falls on December 2 and 3.
Earlier this year the UAE Cabinet announced that private sector employees will benefit from the same public holidays as the government sector.
