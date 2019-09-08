Revised UAE holiday list announced for the remainder of 2019

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a revised list of holidays for the rest of the year.

According to the latest announcement, Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) birthday falls on 12 of the Hijri month Rabi Al Awwal – most likely on Saturday, November 9.

Official Holidays in UAE pursuant to Cabinet Resolution No. (37) of 2019 — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 8, 2019

Commemoration Day, which had previously been announced as Sunday, December 1, will now be observed on Saturday, November 30. While National Day falls on December 2 and 3.

Earlier this year the UAE Cabinet announced that private sector employees will benefit from the same public holidays as the government sector.