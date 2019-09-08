Dubai Police issue public appeal in search for five-year-old's parents

Any information to help reuniting the child (pictured) with his relatives can be forwarded to Al Muraqqabat Police Station.

Detectives at Al Muraqqabat Police Station said the boy was found lost at Al Reef Mall, Dubai

Dubai Police have issued a public appeal to reunite a five-year-old child with his parents.

The boy was found lost at Al Reef Mall in Dubai on Saturday. Detectives at Al Muraqqabat Police Station said they are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting the child with his parents.

Alternatively, one may contact the following numbers: Command & Control Unit: 901; Al Muraqqabat Police Station: 04 266 055