Dubai Police issue public appeal in search for five-year-old's parents

Dubai Police have issued a public appeal to reunite a five-year-old child with his parents.
The boy was found lost at Al Reef Mall in Dubai on Saturday. Detectives at Al Muraqqabat Police Station said they are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting the child with his parents.
Any information to help reuniting the child with his relatives can be forwarded to Al Muraqqabat Police Station.
Alternatively, one may contact the following numbers: Command & Control Unit: 901; Al Muraqqabat Police Station: 04 266 055For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.