Dubai Police honours Starbucks employee for returning bag with cash, cheques

On behalf of the force, Colonel Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al-Shehhi, Acting Director of Bur Dubai Police Station in Dubai, honoured the Filipina worker at her workplace, among all colleagues, and praised her positive response.

Filipina employee returned bag containing AED195,000 cash and two cheques worth over AED500,000

The Dubai Police recently honoured Starbucks employee for her honesty as she returned a bag forgotten by someone at the Starbucks Café in The Dubai Mall.

The bag contained AED195,000 cash, chequebook, a bunch of private papers and documents and two cheques. The first cheque worth AED500,000, while the second worth AED 6,250.

Colonel Al-Shehhi said the honour comes within the “we reach you to thank you” initiative, which aims to honour external collaborators in their workplace amongst colleagues. It comes in line with the Dubai Police's keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership, he added.

From her part, the Filipina worker thanked the Dubai Police General HQ for honouring her assuring that this honour gives her pride and joy.