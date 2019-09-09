15 students injured in Dubai school bus accident

Those injured in the accident were transferred to Rashid Hospital, according to Dubai Police.

The bus was travelling to Our English High School Al Warqa

Fifteen students were injured earlier this morning following a collision between a bus and a tanker in Dubai.

Three bus attendants and the driver of the water tanker were also injured in the accident that occurred at 7am on the Business Bay Crossing towards Al Rebbat Road.

An #accident on Business Bay Crossing,between “Our Own English High School-Al Warqa'a” bus & a water tanker resulted in 15 minor injuries among pupils; 2 minor&1 moderate injury among bus supervisors.Tanker driver sustained moderate injuries. All transferred to Rashid Hospital pic.twitter.com/uJQtiVax0B— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 9, 2019

The bus was travelling to Our English High School Al Warqa. In a statement issued to media, a GEMS spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was an incident involving one of our school buses on the way to school this morning. All students are safe, however, a small number of students and staff sustained minor injuries and have been taken to hospital where they are being treated.

“All other students who were involved have been taken back to school and have been given a thorough check-up by the school doctor.

"Our priority is to ensure that our students are safe and secure. We can confirm that all students had their seat belts on at the time of the accident, which was in slow moving traffic at Business Bay.”

Dubai Police said the road was cleared for traffic just after 8.20am.

“All the vehicles involved in the earlier road accident have been removed. Traffic is back to normal in Business Bay Crossing bridge,” Dubai Police said.