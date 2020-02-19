Mourning period for late Sultan Qaboos comes to an end in Oman

40-day period ordered on January 11 following death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour

The Diwan of Royal Court ordered the period of mourning after Sultan Qaboos passed away on January 10. Image: AFP

The 40-day period of mourning following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour will be brought to a conclusion on Wednesday.

As a result, flags in the sultanate were flown at half-mast, employees in the public and private sector were given three days off work and a number of events were cancelled, including the Muscat Festival 2020 and the Tour of Oman.

Hotels in Oman were also banned from holding events while the country observed the 40-day mourning period.

A statement said: “The Diwan of Royal Court prays to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Majesty Sultan Qaboos fully for his good deeds, to rest his soul in peace along with the martyrs and the faithful.”

Sultan Qaboos was known to have transformed the sultanate into a modern nation with a staunch policy of neutrality and non-interference that won it respect in the region and beyond.