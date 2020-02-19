Dubai Police nabs gang after $5.5m jewellery robbery

Police chief urges Dubai residents to upgrade security after saying victim did not secure his residence against thefts

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police.

Dubai Police has apprehended a gang less than 48 hours after the robbery of AED20 million ($5.5 million) worth of jewellery from a European expat’s residence in the emirate.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised officers of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police for identifying the suspects in record time despite the lack of evidence at the crime scene.

"Just 48 hours after receiving the emergency call, the gang members were arrested, and the jewellery was recovered despite the fact there was no evidence was left behind. It was a great effort by our officers," Al Mansoori said.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, urged people to install more security, saying the victim did not secure his residence against thefts.

He said the all five gang members, four men and a woman, were Asian nationals and had entered the county on visit visas.

The victim told police that he and his wife had woken up to their safe opened and completely emptied from diamonds, gold, and expensive watches.

The investigation identified one of the suspects as a repeat burglar and located him along with an accomplice who had been contacting potential buyers.

Dubai police officers raided the thieves' hideouts, thwarting their plans to flee the country, a statement said.