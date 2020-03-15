UAE issues guidelines for businesses on how to cope with a coronavirus outbreak

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines for UAE Organisations issued by National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has launched guidelines for businesses on how to maintain operations in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak within their organisation.

The Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines for UAE Organisations addresses issues such as Preventive Measures; Response and Handling of Cases; Remote Work Strategy; Staff Distribution; Flexibility of Procedures; Monitoring and Evaluation of Suppliers and Supply Chain Readiness.

''This Guide is a guiding document to increase the readiness of the organisations in the UAE and maintain the provision of the essential services and products, as well as to reinforce the importance of synergy and sustainable cooperation between all concerned organisations in the UAE,'' the NCEMA said in a statement on the WAM state news agency.

The Guide, which was developed by NCEMA in cooperation with its strategic partners, can be downloaded here.