Coronavirus: UAE Government cancels prayers in places of worship

Situation to be reviewed at end of March by UAE Fatwa Council and Ministry of Health and Prevention

The move will be reviewed and re-assessed after four weeks. image: ITP Media Group

Prayers in places of worship across the UAE have been suspended until the end of March under new measures aimed at addressing the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments made the decision on Monday following consultation with the UAE Fatwa Council and Ministry of Health and Prevention.

It comes amid guidelines from the World Health Organisation urging people to avoid large gatherings.

Both authorities said the move will be reviewed and re-assessed after four weeks.

There are currently 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE.

In further instructions from Dubai Tourism, all tour operators were ordered to suspended services and activities related to sea cruises, desert camps and tours (safaris), and floating restaurants from Monday until the end of the month.

In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the DTCM directs all Tour Operators to suspend tour services and activities related to sea cruises, desert camps&tours (safaris),&floating restaurants with immediate effect from today Monday (16 March) till the end of March pic.twitter.com/Oh72HiRZ4Q— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2020

On Monday, it was announced that all bars, pubs and lounges would close “with immediate effect” for the remainder of the month, while all cinemas, theatres, theme parks and entertainment venues have also been closed.