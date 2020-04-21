Coronavirus: Muscat to remain in total lockdown until May 8

Oman’s capital city Muscat is to remain in complete lockdown until May 8, government officials announced.

The restrictions, banning people from entering or leaving the city, were initially implemented on April 10 and were due to be relaxed on Wednesday.

However, a report by the Oman News Agency from a meeting of the Supreme Committee, said: “The Committee extended the lockdown of Muscat Governorate, through Command and Control Checkpoints, till 10am on Friday, May 8, 2020.”

The committee also prohibited Ramadan gatherings, such as iftar meals and barbecues, at mosques or in any other public places; while mosques in the sultanate will remain closed throughout the holy month, except for the call to prayer.

“The committee strongly cautioned against assembling during the holy month of Ramadhan and prohibited such gatherings, irrespective of their nature,” the report said.

There are currently 1,410 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oman, with seven deaths reported. A total of 238 people have recovered from the deadly Covid-19 virus.