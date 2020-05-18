Kuwait imposes mandatory wearing of masks in public

Residents in Kuwait who don’t wear a face mask in public risk a jail sentence or a fine of thousands of dollars.

The country’s health ministry has revealed those who fail to adhere to the strict guidelines could be looking at up to three months in prison or be hit with fines of up to $16,200 (5,000 dinars).

The health ministry has ordered pharmacies in the country to sell masks for no more than 150 fils each.

Kuwait is currently in the middle of an extended total curfew, which is set to run until May 30 as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, there were 14,850 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kuwait, where the death toll at the hands of Covid-19 currently stands at 112.