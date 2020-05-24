Postponed Expo 2020 Dubai can act as catalyst for economic growth, says Finland representative

Dubai’s World Expo, delayed until next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, can play a huge part in the global economic recovery, according to Severi Keinälä, Commissioner General of Finland for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The international event will run from October 1 2021, to March 31, 2022 after a move to postpone was backed by a two-thirds majority of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states earlier this month.

Finland’s ’Snow Cape’ 1,867 square metre pavilion, based within Expo 2020 Dubai’s Mobility District, topped out in February and was due to complete in mid-September.

Keinälä told Arabian Business: “We may find that a one-year delay presents new opportunities for Dubai and all the countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Historically, after a significant economic downturn, new growth eventually emerges, and autumn 2021 could become a significant milestone, marking our achievement of overcoming the worst and marching on towards a full recovery.

“It will be a time to re-establish long-lasting business connections and forge new relationships globally, all while showcasing some of the world’s greatest innovations.

“Expo 2020 Dubai has an excellent opportunity to leverage its current standing and function as a platform for new growth for participating countries, exhibiting companies and all visitors.”

Out of the 173 days over which the expo will run, Finland had already booked 130 days of events at the pavilion.

“With the additional time countries now have at their disposal to prepare for a 2021 opening, strategies can be refined, programs evaluated, robust partnerships formed and additional content created in line with new country and business objectives,” Keinälä added.