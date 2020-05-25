UAE Zakat Fund provided $23.5 million in aid since start of 2020

Since the start of 2020, the UAE's Zakat Fund has provided $23.5 million (AED86.3 million) in aid to 5,109 eligible families who have been affected by Covid-19, according to state news agency WAM.

So far 2,764 families have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with 93.3% being eligible for Zakat, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and requires Muslims to donate a certain proportion of wealth to charitable causes every year.

The fund received as many as 5,474 requests through its website, and of which 5,109 were accepted, having met terms and conditions, according to Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund.

He added that the fund's website welcomed 1,661 users through its electronic channels since the start of March, when the country's coronavirus cases were on the rise, and 1,103 mobile phone users.

It is keen to offer all of its services electronically in line with the national precautionary measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Al Muhairi explained.

The UAE yesterday saw its number of cases drop for the second day in a row, with 781 new positive infections, down from 812 on Saturday and Friday’s highest number yet, 994.

The total number of cases in the country currently stands at 29,485.