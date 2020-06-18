Dubai's Al Muraqqabat Police issue 33,625 Covid-19 warnings and fines

Dubai’s Al Muraqqabat Police has issued 33,625 warnings and fines to individuals breaking movement restrictions and Covid-19 precautionary measures during the ongoing National Sterilisation Programme.

According to the director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, Brigadier Ali Ghanim, figures include 27,928 warnings and 5,697 fines.

He explained that teams were formed to ensure the instructions from the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, ordered to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus, were carried out, as well as promoting public awareness.

“Our officers have been working tirelessly to raise the public awareness about Covid-19, its symptoms and transition methods, as well as enforcing the announced precautionary measures. We have also distributed health packs including face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to members of the public,” he said.

The National Sterilisation Programme in the emirate currently runs from 11pm to 6am with residents, including cyclists and pedestrians, requiring permits prior to leaving their homes.