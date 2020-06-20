Saudi Arabia announces 3,941 new coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia has announced 3,941 new cases of coronavirus, a slight drop in cases since last week.

This brings the total number of cases in the kingdom to 154,233.

It also revealed 46 new deaths, with the total number of deaths now standing at 1,230.

New recoveries stand at 3,153, bringing the total number of recoveries to 98,917.

Last week Saudi Arabia became the 15th country to record 100,000 cases of coronavirus. Officials have urged residents to avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing and wear masks.

However it is slowly easing restrictions as the oil-dependent kingdom struggles with a coronavirus-fueled economic slump and turmoil in crude markets.

An evening curfew is set to end on Sunday in most cities, while sports teams will also be allowed to resume training.