We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Culture & Society
Sat 20 Jun 2020 05:29 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By staff writer

Saudi Arabia announces 3,941 new coronavirus cases

The kingdom is slowly easing restrictions despite a surge in cases

Saudi Arabia announces 3,941 new coronavirus cases

An evening curfew is set to end on Sunday in most Saudi cities, while sports teams will also be allowed to resume training. 

Saudi Arabia has announced 3,941 new cases of coronavirus, a slight drop in cases since last week. 

This brings the total number of cases in the kingdom to 154,233.

It also revealed 46 new deaths, with the total number of deaths now standing at 1,230.

New recoveries stand at 3,153, bringing the total number of recoveries to 98,917.

Last week Saudi Arabia became the 15th country to record 100,000 cases of coronavirus. Officials have urged residents to avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing and wear masks. 

However it is slowly easing restrictions as the oil-dependent kingdom struggles with a coronavirus-fueled economic slump and turmoil in crude markets. 

An evening curfew is set to end on Sunday in most cities, while sports teams will also be allowed to resume training. 

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

Staff writer

Read next

Saudi's Red Sea Project reaches key milestone

Saudi Arabia reports 1,088 new cases of coronavirus

Hospitality giant IHG named best place to work in Saudi Arabia