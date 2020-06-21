We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Sun 21 Jun 2020 07:14 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By staff writer

Watch: Solar eclipse 2020 in UAE live streaming

Moon is expected to complete its path across the sun by 11.12am on Sunday

Watch: Solar eclipse 2020 in UAE live streaming

Residents in the UAE can watch live streaming of the first solar eclipse of the year from the International Astronomical Centre (IAC).

The epic occurrence got underway around 8.14am and is expected to peak at 9.36am. The spectacular show is scheduled to complete by 11.12am when the moon will fully complete its path across the sun.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is located between the Earth and the Sun, and its apparent diameter is slightly smaller than the apparent diameter of the sun.

The centre is warning people against looking directly into the sun during the eclipse without using special sunglasses with special filters.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

Staff writer

Read next

Food delivery platform Grub launches across Dubai

Marine and water sports competitions to resume in Dubai

Dubai businessman offers help to homeless with free accommodation