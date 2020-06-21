Watch: Solar eclipse 2020 in UAE live streaming

Residents in the UAE can watch live streaming of the first solar eclipse of the year from the International Astronomical Centre (IAC).

The epic occurrence got underway around 8.14am and is expected to peak at 9.36am. The spectacular show is scheduled to complete by 11.12am when the moon will fully complete its path across the sun.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is located between the Earth and the Sun, and its apparent diameter is slightly smaller than the apparent diameter of the sun.

The centre is warning people against looking directly into the sun during the eclipse without using special sunglasses with special filters.