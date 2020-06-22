Abu Dhabi to extend entry restrictions, but allow movement between regions

Abu Dhabi will extend restrictions on people entering the emirate for another week, but will allow free movement for residents between the regions of the emirate from tomorrow morning.

The extension of restrictions on entering the emirate means that people can leave Abu Dhabi but must apply for a police permit to re-enter. Those visiting the emirate must also apply for the permit. Exemptions remain in place for all types of goods and mail, while the movement of workers into Abu Dhabi emirate is still prohibited.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said the changes are effective from 6am on Tuesday, June 23.

Movement within the emirate must follow National Sterilisation Programme hours of 10pm to 6am.

To apply for a permit, visit Abu Dhabi Police website.

The authorities said the changes follow “promising indicators in the number of cases of Covid-19 found through testing in Abu Dhabi”.

Officials in Abu Dhabi announced that in over 380,000 people in the emirate have been tested so far, with the rate of confirmed cases at less than 1% in Abu Dhabi City. Increased testing efforts will aim to achieve a similar rate in Al Ain & Al Dhafra over the next 14 days.