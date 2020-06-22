We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Mon 22 Jun 2020 10:43 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Abu Dhabi to extend entry restrictions, but allow movement between regions

Abu Dhabi said the changes are effective from 6am on Tuesday, June 23

Abu Dhabi to extend entry restrictions, but allow movement between regions

Abu Dhabi will extend restrictions on people entering the emirate for another week.

Abu Dhabi will extend restrictions on people entering the emirate for another week, but will allow free movement for residents between the regions of the emirate from tomorrow morning.

The extension of restrictions on entering the emirate means that people can leave Abu Dhabi but must apply for a police permit to re-enter. Those visiting the emirate must also apply for the permit. Exemptions remain in place for all types of goods and mail, while the movement of workers into Abu Dhabi emirate is still prohibited.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said the changes are effective from 6am on Tuesday, June 23.

Movement within the emirate must follow National Sterilisation Programme hours of 10pm to 6am.

To apply for a permit, visit Abu Dhabi Police website.

The authorities said the changes follow “promising indicators in the number of cases of Covid-19 found through testing in Abu Dhabi”.

Officials in Abu Dhabi announced that in over 380,000 people in the emirate have been tested so far, with the rate of confirmed cases at less than 1% in Abu Dhabi City. Increased testing efforts will aim to achieve a similar rate in Al Ain & Al Dhafra over the next 14 days.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

Staff writer

Read next

Fitness centres and gyms in Dubai to operate at 100% capacity

Dubai's Al Muraqqabat Police issue 33,625 Covid-19 warnings and fines

Food delivery platform Grub launches across Dubai