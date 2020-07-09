UAE to establish 'Frontline Heroes Office' for healthcare workers

The UAE will establish a new entity that will raise awareness of the key role played by the frontline workers during crises and emergencies.

The 'Frontline Heroes Office', which will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, will recognise the efforts of healthcare workers and acknowledge their sacrifices, as well as look after their needs and address their priorities.

The Frontline Heroes Office will also run events, grant rewards, present appreciation certificates and nominate any of the frontline workers to receive honorary medals.

UAE President Sheikh Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued the decree to establish the office, which will be chaired by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The office will have its own identity as well as financial and administrative independence, and its chairman may establish branches across any of the UAE's emirates.

The decree says the office will define the frontline workers and establish the criteria used to identify them, as well as prepare and implement strategies and initiatives to support them, in collaboration with relevant authorities.

The Frontline Heroes Office will build a database of the frontline workers by establishing an online registry interlinking the relevant federal, local or private bodies