UAE mourns passing of Sharjah Deputy Ruler Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has passed away in London.

Sharjah will observe three days of mourning, with flags in the emirate to be flown at half-mast. The mourning period will begin when his remains arrival of the deceased's body and performing the funeral prayer. Condolences will be accepted via telephone through numbers that will be assigned and announced later.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Ahmed is one of the sons of the former ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

As well as being deputy ruler, the late Sheikh Ahmed was chairman of the Sharjah Oil Council and honourary chairman of Dana Gas. He also sat on the board of director of the Sharjah Liquefaction Gas Company (Shalco).

Witnessing huge changes in the UAE during his lifetime, Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan was elected to the post of Minister of Justice in the first UAE government ministerial formation - a post he occupied until 1977.

He occupied the same position in the third ministerial formation until 1990, after which he was appointed as deputy ruler to Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, a position he has held for more than thirty years until his death.