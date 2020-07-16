We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Thu 16 Jul 2020 08:28 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Booking required for laser-based Covid-19 testing at Abu Dhabi-Dubai border

Test costs AED50 and is now available at the last exit on Sheikh Zayed Road before the Ghantoot checkpoint

Booking required for laser-based Covid-19 testing at Abu Dhabi-Dubai border

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee approved a new process in which the service provider will only offer screening based on pre-booked appointments via a new website. 

Authorities have introduced a booking system for the laser-based DPI screening used to test people for Covid-19 at the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border. 

The new Covid-19 screening facility was launched earlier this week, but has proven to be too popular among motorists for the test providers to handle the volume. 

In response, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee approved a new process in which the service provider will only offer screening based on pre-booked appointments via a new website

The test costs AED50 and is now available at the last exit on Sheikh Zayed Road before the Ghantoot checkpoint.

The testing technology was developed by QuantLase Imaging Lab, which is part of the Abu Dhabi-based International Holdings Company (IHC).

The procedure is known as Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI), and using lasers to detect coronavirus.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Staff writer

Read next

Abu Dhabi eyes hosting more world class sporting events

UAE Minister calls for preservation of cultural heritage in light of Hagia Sophia decision

Jeddah reveals $61m project to revamp waterfront area