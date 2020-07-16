Booking required for laser-based Covid-19 testing at Abu Dhabi-Dubai border

Authorities have introduced a booking system for the laser-based DPI screening used to test people for Covid-19 at the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border.

The new Covid-19 screening facility was launched earlier this week, but has proven to be too popular among motorists for the test providers to handle the volume.

Due to high demand for the laser-based DPI screening to enter #AbuDhabi, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee approved a new process in which the service provider will only offer screening based on pre-booked appointments via the website: https://t.co/DWhcq3yVl0 pic.twitter.com/mvekfq5l3M— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2020

In response, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee approved a new process in which the service provider will only offer screening based on pre-booked appointments via a new website.

The test costs AED50 and is now available at the last exit on Sheikh Zayed Road before the Ghantoot checkpoint.

The testing technology was developed by QuantLase Imaging Lab, which is part of the Abu Dhabi-based International Holdings Company (IHC).

The procedure is known as Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI), and using lasers to detect coronavirus.