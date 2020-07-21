We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Tue 21 Jul 2020 11:16 AM

Dubai firefighters successfully tackle Jebel Ali fire

Crews from Jebel Ali, Dubai Parks and Dubai South have brought the fire under control

Dubai Civil Defence dealt with the fire in the Jebel Ali industrial area. 

Firefighters in Dubai have successfully brought a blaze at three warehouses in Jebel Ali under control, with no casualties reported.

According to reports the warehouses in the industrial area stocked perfumes and plastic goods.

It is understood emergency services were called shortly after 9am, with crews from Jebel Ali, Dubai Parks and Dubai South all trying to bring the fire under control.

A tweet from Dubai Media Office said: “Dubai Civil Defence has successfully controlled a fire in the Jebel Ali industrial area and no casualties have been reported.”

