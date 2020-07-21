Dubai firefighters successfully tackle Jebel Ali fire

Firefighters in Dubai have successfully brought a blaze at three warehouses in Jebel Ali under control, with no casualties reported.

According to reports the warehouses in the industrial area stocked perfumes and plastic goods.

It is understood emergency services were called shortly after 9am, with crews from Jebel Ali, Dubai Parks and Dubai South all trying to bring the fire under control.

A tweet from Dubai Media Office said: “Dubai Civil Defence has successfully controlled a fire in the Jebel Ali industrial area and no casualties have been reported.”