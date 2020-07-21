Oman to lock down all governorates in bid to curb Covid-19 spread

All governorates in Oman are to be placed into lockdown for a period of two weeks from July 25, as the sultanate desperately tries to contain the increasing spread of coronavirus.

According to a report from the state news agency ONA, the travel ban between governorates, which was described by the Health Ministry as a “total lockdown”, will include the upcoming Eid-al-Adha holiday period, with all gatherings banned.

It was also announced that a daily curfew would be implemented to run from 7pm to 6am, during which time shops and public spaces will be closed.

Oman, which reported its first cases of Covid-19 back in February 25, announced 1,487 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number to 69,887. A further 11 people were said to have died from the virus, bringing the death toll up to 337.

Officials had previously enforced lockdowns in Muscat, Duqm, Dohfar and other areas. Although the sultanate was gradually reopening, land borders remain closed, aside from repatriation flights.