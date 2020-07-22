UAE announces four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday

Font Size
By Staff writer
Holiday will be from Thursday July 30 next until Sunday August 2
UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced a four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday for public sector workers.
The authority said the holiday will be from Thursday July 30 next until Sunday August 2.
Although the announcement is for public sector workers only, the UAE public and private sector holidays now run in tandem.
Eid al-Adha holiday for Federal Entities: 4 Days from Thursday, July 30th to Sunday, August 2nd
and to be resumed work on Monday, August 3rd pic.twitter.com/lsnrXdXEIt— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) July 22, 2020