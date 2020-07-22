We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Wed 22 Jul 2020 11:23 AM

By Staff writer

UAE announces four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday

Holiday will be from Thursday July 30 next until Sunday August 2

UAE announces four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday

UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced a four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday for public sector workers.

The authority said the holiday will be from Thursday July 30 next until Sunday August 2.

Although the announcement is for public sector workers only, the UAE public and private sector holidays now run in tandem.

Staff writer

