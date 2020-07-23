UAE to increase capacity of mosques to 50% by August 3

The UAE will increase the capacity of mosques to 50% from August 1 next, up from the current 30%, officials have announced.

After assessing the situation authorities decided that Eid Al-Adha prayers would be conducted in homes, and takbeers broadcast through visual and audio means. Eid-Al-Adha will be observed on the evening of July 31.

The decision was relayed by Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Worshippers will need to continue observing social distancing and other preventive measures put in place by the authorities.

Al Dhaheri also stressed the need to avoid family visits and gatherings during Eid, and instead use electronic means of communication, as well as refraining from distributing Eid gifts and money to children and individuals.

Authorities have also requested to avoid visiting pregnant women, children and those with chronic diseases who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the ban on domestic workers meeting with anyone outside the home continues to remain in place. Authorities have stressed on the necessity of providing domestic workers with protective equipment in the event that they need to deal with people from outside the home.