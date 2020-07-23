Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes successful surgery

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a successful surgery for an inflamed gallbladder, according to the state news agency.

The 84-year-old monarch was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital on Monday. He chaired the weekly virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi officials had previously said King Salman was in good physical health and dismissed speculation that he will abdicate in favour of his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But in practice, it’s the crown prince who has been the country’s de facto ruler since 2017.