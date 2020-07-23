We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Culture & Society
Thu 23 Jul 2020 04:39 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes successful surgery

King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital on Monday

Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes successful surgery

 He chaired the weekly virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a successful surgery for an inflamed gallbladder, according to the state news agency.

The 84-year-old monarch was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital on Monday. He chaired the weekly virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi officials had previously said King Salman was in good physical health and dismissed speculation that he will abdicate in favour of his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But in practice, it’s the crown prince who has been the country’s de facto ruler since 2017.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Bloomberg

Read next

Saudi Arabia passes 200,000 virus cases

Philippines to repatriate remains of workers who died from Covid in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces 3,941 new coronavirus cases