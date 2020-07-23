UAE confirms four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday for private sector workers

Font Size
Holiday from Thursday July 30 next until Sunday August 2
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that private sector workers will have a four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha.
Earlier this week, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that public sector workers will have a holiday from Thursday July 30 next until Sunday August 2.
In an announcement this afternoon, the ministry said private sector workers will have the same holidays, with work resuming on Monday, August 3.
