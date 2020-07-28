UAE Government warns against large Eid Al-Adha family gatherings

Citizens and residents in the UAE have been warned against attending large family gatherings over Eid Al-Adha as health officials look to continue to contain the Covid-19 virus.

Dr Omar Al Hammadi, spokesperson for the UAE Government, said visits should be limited to first and second degree relatives only and, ideally, replaced with telephone calls or electronic communication.

Any visits that do take place should be done while adhering to strict health and safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding shaking hands.

He revealed that 47 cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in just five families, who were attending family events without applying social distancing or other preventive measures.

Al-Hammadi added that the public should avoid giving Eid gifts and money to children to reduce the chances of infection.

New cases

At the daily press briefing it was revealed that 264 new cases had been reported over the past 24 hours, where the number of daily tests reached 47,299. It takes the total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the global pandemic to 59,177.

A further fatality was noted, with the death toll rising to 345.

Al Hammadi also announced 328 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,510.

Covid-19 symptoms

During the briefing it was explained that several studies have shown that symptoms of Covid-19 do not differ between children and adults and can include a high temperature, coughing and shortness of breath. Symptoms of Covid-19 are often less severe in children which can mean it’s difficult for parents to spot.

Al-Hammadi advised mothers and fathers to closely monitor symptoms and prevent children suspected of infection from visiting the elderly and those with chronic diseases, who are particularly at risk from Covid-19.

Studies have also revealed a higher prevalence of men infected by the virus. Although further investigations around gender and Covid-19 are required, it was clear that smoking adversely affects possible recovery.

Al-Hammadi said that those with chronic diseases need longer treatment ranging from 10 to 20 days from the date the symptoms appear, however, if the infection is simple and limited to basic symptoms such as coughing, fever and bodily pain, patients can recover in as little as ten days.