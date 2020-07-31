Repatriated Indians to undergo 14-day quarantine

Indians returning home on repatriation flights from August 1 are being reminded that they must undergo a mandatory quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

It comes as the Ministry of Civil Aviation prepares to launch Phase V of its mission for repatriating Indian citizens, with a focus on the GCC countries.

One week of the fortnight’s quarantine is to be at institutions, paid for by the passengers, followed by a second week of "isolation at home with self-monitoring of health", according to the country’s Civil Aviation Ministry.

Returnees may be allowed to home quarantine for the full 14 days in exceptional cases of human distress, serious illness, a death in the family, pregnancy and parents flying in with children below ten years of age, although this will be at the discretion of receiving states.

In these cases those under home quarantine will have to download India’s domestic health monitoring and tracking mobile application known as "Arogya Setu".

A statement said: "On arrival, thermal screening would be carried out of all the passengers by health officials present at the airport. Passengers found to be symptomatic during the screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facilities as per health protocol."