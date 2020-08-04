Kuwaiti Emir 'noticeably improving' in US following medical treatment

The health of the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah is “noticeably improving”, according to the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The 91-year-old underwent successful surgery last month for an undisclosed illness and was subsequently flown to America on a US Air Force C-17 flying hospital, 12 days ago, to undergo medical treatment.

While chairing a cabinet meeting, the PM assured ministers that the Emir, who has ruled the oil-rich Gulf state since 2006, is on the road to recovery and passed on his gratitude to those who had wished him well.

In September 2019, Sheikh Sabah underwent medical tests shortly after arriving in the United States, leading to a meeting with President Donald Trump being called off.

The emir had his appendix removed in 2002, two years after having a pacemaker implanted. In 2007, he underwent urinary tract surgery in the United States.