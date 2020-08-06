UAE dispatches emergency medical aid to Lebanon

The UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosions in Beirut.

The assistance includes 30 tons of medical supplies sent from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai to Lebanon, following a directive from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The aid consisted of essential medicines, medical supplies, and surgical equipment for hospitals and medical centres.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, "The UAE’s commitment to provide various forms of support in such situations underlines our solidarity with all brotherly and friendly countries in time of crises and our desire to take concerted efforts to mitigate challenges. We will work to assess the situation to evaluate what further assistance we can provide."

In addition, Emirates Red Crescent is offering urgent humanitarian assistance, which includes medicines and medical equipment, dietary supplements for children in addition to other essential supplies, following a directive from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Emirates Red Crescent is coordinating with the Humanitarian Aid Office at the UAE Embassy in Beirut, to determine the priorities in the current phase of aid, and the actual needs of the Lebanese, especially in the health field.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, will monitor the delivery of the aid.