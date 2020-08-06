We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Thu 6 Aug 2020 10:18 AM

No causalities reported in Ajman souq fire

Civil Defence units first responders arrived at the site within three minutes to curb the spread of the fire

Police evacuated the building and investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.


No casualties have been reported following a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday evening in a souq in Ajman, local police said in an official statement.

The raging flames resulted in large plumes of smoke towards sunset on Wednesday, but the fire was brought under complete control in a few hours, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, and Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police said.

The souq has not been in operation for the last four months due to Covid-19 safety measures that were put in place by the emirate’s authorities.

"Civil Defence units and 25 police and ambulance vehicles responded immediately, reaching the incident site within three minutes and were able to isolate neighbouring buildings and bring the fire under control," said Al Nuaimi said.

A neighbouring hospital was also evacuated in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

