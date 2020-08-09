We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Sun 9 Aug 2020 09:39 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Flexible hours for Dubai Government employees from August 16

Ruling excludes employees working in jobs that require continuous communication with the public

Flexible hours for Dubai Government employees from August 16

DGHR hopes that the move will increase productivity levels and employee satisfaction.

A new set of flexible working hours is set to come into effect for Dubai Government’s employees starting from next Sunday.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular that states employees can start their duty anytime between 6.30am and 8.30am.

This is, however, subject to employees completing the official working hours assigned. The rule will not apply to jobs that require continuous communication with the public as well as to staff working in shifts.

DGHR hopes that the move will increase productivity levels and employee satisfaction.

Amongst improving employees’ quality of life, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the DGHR said the activation of flexible hours would also help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Staff writer

Read next

Lebanon's leaders face rage, calls for 'deep change' and reform after blast

EU releases $39m emergency aid for Beirut blast

Dubai conferences and concerts allowed to return under strict measures