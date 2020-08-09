Flexible hours for Dubai Government employees from August 16

A new set of flexible working hours is set to come into effect for Dubai Government’s employees starting from next Sunday.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular that states employees can start their duty anytime between 6.30am and 8.30am.

This is, however, subject to employees completing the official working hours assigned. The rule will not apply to jobs that require continuous communication with the public as well as to staff working in shifts.

DGHR hopes that the move will increase productivity levels and employee satisfaction.

Amongst improving employees’ quality of life, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the DGHR said the activation of flexible hours would also help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours.