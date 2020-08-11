UAE launches nationwide relief effort for Lebanon

UAE has launched a massive relief campaign to help Lebanese people recover from the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut.

A nationwide humanitarian volunteering initiative has been launched under the banner ‘From UAE For Lebanon’, where all residents from different backgrounds have been urged to participate and donate.

In collaboration with several UAE authorities, the assigned tasks include collection of essential supplies from August 10-25.

Meanwhile, people working in the field of engineering have also been urged to volunteer and supply the material needed to rebuild Lebanon between August 15 and 12 September.

The initiative aims to provide integrated and urgent support to Lebanese people, including medical supplies, food and other life necessities.

The UAE Volunteers campaign, announced by the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis was launched in early April in response to curb the ill-impact caused by Covid-19.

The platform (www.volunteers.ae) is a partnership between the MCD and the EFYD, under the supervision of the NCEMA, as part of its vision to unify voluntarism in the country.