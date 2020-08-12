We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Gavin Gibbon

Wed 12 Aug 2020

By Gavin Gibbon

Returning UAE residents no longer need to apply for ICA entry permit

The ICA will automatically grant pre-approval for expats wishing to return, from Wednesday

Returning UAE residents no longer need to apply for ICA entry permit

The move has been taken to facilitate the large numbers of residents expected to return in the coming weeks.

UAE residents currently abroad will no longer need to apply for an entry permit to return to the country, the government has said. 

The second phase of the Resident Return Programme will come into effect from Wednesday following approval by the UAE’s National Authority for Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

According to a report on state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM), the move has been taken to facilitate the large numbers of residents expected to return in the coming weeks, with the impending return of teachers and students for the new academic year, coupled with the reopening of commercial and social activities as the country re-emerges from the Covid-19 restrictions.

The ICA will automatically grant pre-approval for expats with a valid visa wishing to return, although residents have been advised to update their personal data, ID number, passport number and nationality through the link at uaeentry.ica.gov.ae.

Those travelling back to the UAE must take a Covid-19 PCR test from an accredited laboratory no more than 96 hours before flying and a negative result must be produced before airlines allow passengers to board.

Earlier this week it was announced by the ICA that the deadline for holders of expired entry permits and visas would be extended for one month from August 11.

