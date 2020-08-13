UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday

Font Size
By Staff writer
Font Size
All federal government departments to remain closed on August 23 for one day
The UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced a holiday to observe the Hajiri New Year on August 23, 2020.
The beginning of a new Islamic year is marked with the Muharram 1, which is expected to fall on August 23, subject to sighting of the moon.
The event will mark the beginning of year Hijri 1442 on the Islamic calendar.
All federal government departments in the UAE will be closed on Sunday August 23, and regular working hours will resume on August 24 (Monday), 2020.
FAHR: It has been decided that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1442 in the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates will be on Sunday, 23rd of August 2020, and regular working hours will resume on Monday, 24th of August 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ISWMyEj26— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) August 13, 2020