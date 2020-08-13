We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Thu 13 Aug 2020 11:02 AM

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday

All federal government departments to remain closed on August 23 for one day

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday

The UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced a holiday to observe the Hajiri New Year on August 23, 2020.

The beginning of a new Islamic year is marked with the Muharram 1, which is expected to fall on August 23, subject to sighting of the moon.

The event will mark the beginning of year Hijri 1442 on the Islamic calendar.

All federal government departments in the UAE will be closed on Sunday August 23, and regular working hours will resume on August 24 (Monday), 2020.

Staff writer

