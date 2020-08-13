UAE, Israel agree to normalise diplomatic relations

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to fully normalise relations, a historic breakthrough that US President Donald Trump said will facilitate peace in the Middle East.

The move means the UAE joins Egypt and Jordan as the only countries with fully normal ties with Israel, signalling the countries will send ambassadors and open more direct commercial ties.

As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump, with the support of the UAE, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace - the UAE says Israel agreed to 'stop further annexation' of Palestinian land - and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

Delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the UAE and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” according to a joint statement from the US, Israel and the UAE on Thursday.

The decision by the UAE will also be seen as a proxy for its far bigger neighbour, Saudi Arabia, which has close ties with the UAE and has been viewed as having some informal contacts with Israel.

“This deal is a significant” step towards peace in the Middle East, Trump told reporters at the White House.

The UAE and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus. "Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish, and Christian lives throughout the region," according to a statement on state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).