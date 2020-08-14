Emirates launches airbridge between Dubai and Lebanon

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has launched an airbridge between the emirate and Lebanon, with more than 50 flights dedicated to deliver emergency relief and support.

It comes in the wake of the Port of Beirut explosions, which have claimed the lives of more than 170 people, injuring thousands and devastating parts of Lebanon’s capital city.

Emirates SkyCargo plans to ramp up its freighter operations to Lebanon by dedicating over 50 flights to deliver much needed aid to the country.

Emirates is also providing people around the world the opportunity to donate cash or pledge their Skywards Miles, via the Emirates Airline Foundation.

For every donation, cargo capacity will be provided for humanitarian organisations to transport critical medical equipment and supplies, food and other emergency relief goods directly to Beirut through Emirates SkyCargo.

Additionally, Emirates SkyCargo will further contribute by providing a 20 percent reduction on air freight transportation charges for approved shipments.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline & Group said: "Today, the world is banding together to stand in solidarity with Lebanon, providing urgent relief and immediate recovery support to those affected by this tragic disaster. Emirates supports the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Lebanon and is committed to bolster its global emergency response to ensure that it can support organisations which provide urgent care, shelter, food and medical support to the Lebanese people.

“People from all corners of the globe have been sending their support to Lebanon and we are proud to facilitate a means for them to tangibly and proactively assist the Lebanese people with relief and recovery efforts on the ground during this difficult time."

Emirates has already been supporting disaster relief efforts in Lebanon through the dispatch of several charter flights carrying food, clothing and medical supplies donated by various grassroots organisations in the UAE.