Dubai Police arrest reckless driver who drove in wrong direction, hit police patrol

Dubai Police arrested a driver who rammed a patrol vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on a motorway in the emirate.

Police officers were on regular patrol duty when they spotted an SUV - with no number plate - being driven in a reckless manner on the Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.

“The driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions, and ignored the police’s siren and loudspeaker,” said Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Traffic Police

“The reckless motorist took a wrong turn and started driving in the wrong direction towards Dubai-Al-Ain Road.”

It was when he was driving in the wrong direction that the driver deliberately collided with the police patrol before attempting to evade capture by driving on to Sharjah-bound Emirates Road.

“As he continued driving recklessly, the driver lost control and veered off the road with a busted tyre, before his vehicle broke down and came to a complete stop,” Brig Al Mazrouei added.

Police arrested the reckless driver and his two passengers for further legal action.

The director of Dubai Traffic Police warned that serious actions would be taken against reckless motorists, including jail term and the confiscating of vehicles.

Under Article 21 of the UAE federal law of 1995 concerning Road Traffic, the driver is facing imprisonment for a period of no less than a month and not exceeding three years, and a fine not exceeding AED300,000.