Dubai authorities clarify protocol for returning residents

Authorities in Dubai have outlined the four steps necessary for residents returning the emirate to comply with.

As the summer holidays draw to a close and schools begin to swing into action for the new academic year, the emirate is bracing itself for an influx of residents making their way back to the city.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has clarified that the conditions for residents returning to #Dubai include the following: pic.twitter.com/zN9nvXeKyG— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 17, 2020

In order to comply with the necessary Covid-related health and safety protocols, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has clarified what must be done to re-enter the emirate.

As previously reported by Arabian Business, residents are required to apply for an entry permit through the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

A certificate must be presented proving they have tested negative in a valid PCR test before boarding the plane and on arrival at the airport.

All returning residents must download the Covid-19 DXB Smart App.

However, the mandatory 14-day quarantine is not required for residents who have presented a negative test result certificate at the airport.